AAP legal cell to protest today

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party’s legal cell in Delhi and Haryana has intensified its ‘Save Constitution, Save Nation’ campaign, opposing the BJP-led central government’s attempts to amend the Constitution.



The legal cell, led by advocate Sanjeev Nasiar, has organised a mass protest scheduled for October 10. Thousands of lawyers are set to gather at Patiala House Court, marching to the Supreme Court, where they will submit a memorandum to the Chief Justice. During a press conference on Monday, Nasiar, President of AAP’s legal cell said, ‘We will not tolerate any attempt to change Constitution in any way. The Constitution drafted by Dr BR Ambedkar should not be tampered with in any form.’