AAP fields Councillor for MCD key panel, skips Mayoral race

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday said that its councillor Jalaj Kumar Chaudhary from Shalimar Bagh has filed his nomination for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s (MCD) Standing Committee, even as the party decided to stay away from the mayoral polls. Meanwhile, Delhi AAP president Saurabh Bharadwaj said the party has chosen not to contest the mayoral elections, a day before nominations close.



“Despite having power at all levels, the BJP has failed to bring about any change in Delhi. The BJP does not know how to perform. Only the AAP knows how to work,” the Aam Aadmi Party leader claimed.

Bharadwaj said the decision to abstain would allow the BJP to run the MCD and be held accountable for its performance.

The electoral college for this year’s mayoral election comprises 273 votes, including 249 councillors, 14 MLAs nominated by the Delhi Assembly, seven Lok Sabha MPs, and three Rajya Sabha members. A candidate will need 137 votes to secure victory. Leader of Opposition in the MCD Ankush Narang said Chaudhary’s nomination to the key panel would strengthen public representation.

“Even while residing in a BJP stronghold, he has always fought for the rights of the people in his area and got the work done,” Narang said.

The Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva called Bharadwaj’s statement about not contesting the mayor’s election ridiculous. “Reality is that everyone knows the Aam Aadmi Party has already lost its majority in the MCD due to several councillors leaving the party, followed by internal division. This fragmentation continues even today, and if the AAP contests the mayor’s election, more councillors may express their dissatisfaction,” Sachdeva said.

The Standing Committee is among the most powerful bodies of the MCD, handling financial approvals and key policy decisions.

Elections for the posts of mayor, deputy mayor, and three Standing Committee members are scheduled for April 29, while nominations will close on Thursday at 5 pm.