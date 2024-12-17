AAP book on ‘Delhi Model’ launched

New Delhi: Delhi former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday launched ‘The Delhi Model,’ a book that details the “transformative” governance of the AAP government.

According to a statement, Kejriwal said the book is not just a governance framework but also the essence of the Aam Aadmi Party’s “unique” approach to politics, solving fundamental issues that matter most to the common man.

The book offers an “in-depth” examination of these reforms, combining data, stories, and a policy-driven perspective to showcase how the AAP government delivered on its promise of Vyavastha Parivartan, or systemic transformation, the statement read.

“It represents not just the Delhi model of governance but also the AAP model of politics,” Kejriwal said.

“We have tried to solve the fundamental problems of people’s daily lives. That’s all. It’s very simple. People need education for their children, hospitals when they fall ill, some help from the government when inflation rises, free electricity, and free water. We have tried to solve these basic problems,” the AAP national convener said. He said there was a narrative back then that schools should be privatised and it was argued that some corporate groups would take over schools and run them for charity.

Kejriwal said the whole bid was a “land scandal” because government schools were situated on prime land, right in the middle of Delhi.