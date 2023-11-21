AAP appoints secretaries in its Delhi unit

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday announced new appointments in its Delhi unit, including that of two secretaries and a joint secretary, besides those of office bearers to the party’s women wing.



Mohammad Imran and Yashpal Singh were made state secretary (organisation) while Deepanshu Shrivastav was appointed joint secretary (organisation), according to lists issued by the AAP.

The lists were signed by AAP national general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak and its Delhi unit president, Gopal Rai. Suyog Rajbela has been appointed state secretary of the gramin wing of the Delhi AAP, according to the lists. Asha Malik, Dr Nasreen and Madhu Juneja were appointed president of the AAP women wing’s district units of Sahdara, Babarpur and Karawal Nagar, respectively.

The party has also appointed functionaries in different district units of its women wing.