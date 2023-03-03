AAP alleges scam in coal mining by Adani Enterprise

New Delhi: The AAP on Friday alleged a “scam” in the mining and delivery of coal by Adani Enterprise Limited in Chhattisgarh in a joint venture with the Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited, and demanded a probe by central agencies.

Addressing a press conference, Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Sanjay Singh claimed that Adani Enterprise Limited has been carrying out mining operations at the Parsa and the Kente extension coal blocks in Chhattisgarh under the joint venture in “blatant” violation of a 2014 Supreme Court judgment and a law enacted in 2015.

“It’s a big scam by Adani under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s protection,” the Rajya Sabha MP charged. Singh said the Supreme Court had cancelled the allocation of the Parsa and the Kente coal blocks along with others in 2014, yet they continue to remain with the Rajasthan government for mining in a joint venture with AEL. “Why did not Modi ji cancel these two blocks,” he asked.

On Februray 27, The Supreme Court had said it will hear on March 14 pleas related to a coal block allocation in Chhattisgarh to the Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RRVUNL) and mining operations by AEL.