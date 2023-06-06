AAP accuses BJP leader of trying to hit woman at Delhi event

New Delhi: The AAP on Monday accused BJP leader Vijay Goel, who has been waging a campaign against the stray dog menace in the city, of trying to hit a woman during an event here, a charge vehemently denied by the former Union minister.

A purported video clip of the incident went viral on social media in which Goel could be seen being argued with by some people

including women. The clip also shows him objecting to a video being shot by someone

and trying to snatch the mobile phone.

Goel said that a group of people who claimed to be dog lovers were trying to disturb his meeting to discuss the stray dog menace in the city.

“A group of people including some women met me, but they were arguing with me and creating nuisance at the event. They were later removed from the venue of the programme by the police,” Goel said.

“The video does not show me hitting anyone. Has any complaint been filed against me by anyone for hitting him or her?” Goel asked.

The AAP shared the video on Twitter alleging that the incident showed “anti-woman” face of the BJP.

Delhi minister Saurabh Bhardwaj also shared the video on his twitter handle demanding an FIR against Goel.

Police said no complaint was received from anyone against Goel.