8-yr-old girl drowned after falling into pit

GURUGRAM: An eight-year-old girl drowned, while her two-year-old sister was rescued safely after they fell into a water-filled pit while playing in a field here on Monday afternoon, police said.



According to the police, the incident took place in the Farrukhnagar area when two sisters, Chhabi, 8, and Nidhi, 2, while playing, reached a water pit a short distance away in the field and suddenly fell into it, said police. After receiving information, their father, Sunil, who was harvesting wheat in the field, immediately pulled them both out, with the help of bystanders.

The younger daughter, Nidhi, was rescued safely, while the older daughter, Chhabi, was in critical condition, they said.

People rushed Chhabi to SGT Hospital, where doctors declared her dead, they added.

Sunil, from Sitapur, worked as a labourer in Sultanpur village. Farukhnagar police said no complaint was filed. The body was handed over after postmortem, and further investigation is underway, a senior officer said.