7-yr-old girl sexually assaulted by 16-yr-old boy in Lodhi Colony

NEW DELHI: A 16-year-old neighbor boy was apprehended by the Delhi Police for sexually assaulting a 7-year-old minor girl in South Delhi’s Lodhi Colony.



The police were alerted about the incident through a PCR call at the Lodhi Colony Police Station.

According to the Police, the incident took place three to four days ago, when the victim, a 7-year-old girl from Meharchand Market, was sexually assaulted by a minor boy residing in the same neighborhood.

The girl and her grandmother were found together, with the grandmother later revealing the harrowing incident that had occurred to the child.

The grandmother of the girl, distressed and filled with rage, bravely reported the matter to the police, who promptly registered a case under section 376AB IPC & 6 POCSO Act at the Lodhi Colony Police Station.

Upon investigation, the accused minor boy, who is also a neighbor, was identified and apprehended.

The boy, aged 16, has been sent to an observation home, where he will undergo further examination and questioning.

The gravity of the case has not only shaken the Lodhi Colony community but has also sparked widespread public outrage.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the cruel and random nature of such crimes, and the need for increased vigilance and harsher punishment for the perpetrators.

The swift action of the police in the immediate aftermath of the call has been praised. They were able to gather substantial evidence and apprehend the suspect within a relatively short time frame.

Further investigation is currently underway, with the police leaving no stone unturned in their pursuit of justice for the young victim.

This tragedy has brought to light the alarming issue of sexual assault on minor children in our society.

It is high time that a more stringent law is enacted to protect the rights and innocence of these vulnerable individuals, as well as to create awareness about the need for increased vigilance against such heinous crimes.

This recent sexual assault case has left the community shaken and the nation appalled.