348 mobile phones found in 2.5 months in Delhi jails

New Delhi: More than 340 mobile phones have been found in different jails in Delhi in the last two-and-a-half months, official data showed on Thursday.



A prison official said four knives were also found during the raid conducted on Wednesday night that went on till Thursday morning. Director General (Prisons) Sanjay Baniwal told reporters that the jail authorities found 348 mobile phones in two-and-a-half months.

“On Wednesday, the jail authorities conducted a raid in jail number 3 and seized 18 mobile phones and chargers. In the last over two months, the jail authorities have seized 348 mobile phones. “The jail superintendents have started conducting raids after developing intelligence inside the prisons. Through these actions, the criminal world is now getting a strong message,” Baniwal said.

“We have set 23 targets for 2023. These targets will include making the jails completely phone free and setting up problem redressal system for the inmates. Such type of jammer should be installed so that no one would able to use phone inside the prisons,” the DG said.

When asked about the fact that involvement of insiders helps the inmates get mobile phones inside the prisons, he said, “We admit the involvement of the prison staff in such acts. We have in the past taken stringent action against those found guilty and it will be carried out in future as well.”

Baniwal also said that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is also being singed with the Art of Living Foundation to strengthen the mental well-being of the inmates.

Jail officials said apart from 18 mobile phones, authorities found four knives, two iron rods, a surgical blade and two handmade heaters and some electric wires during

Wednesday’s search.

Under Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM), a total of 1,020 jail inmates are getting trained in tourism and hospitality which will end in three months, the DG (Prisons) said. “We will give skill training to around 1,000 inmates in stitching high-end clothes under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana so that if they get out of the jail and become entrepreneur, they would start their business of tailoring through Micro Units Development & Refinance Agency Ltd (Mudra) loan,” he added.