3000 tulip bulbs planted by NDMC to welcome MPs during Budget Session

Around 3,000 tulip bulbs have been provided to the Parliament Secretariat by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to welcome Parliamentarians and visitors for the upcoming Budget Session.

The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, V K Saxena had requested tulips to be planted at the new Parliament Building after a conversation with Speaker Lok Sabha, revealed sources from Raj Niwas.

NDMC had initially procured 3,00,000 bulbs in 2023, of which they will use 2 lakhs to decorate areas under their jurisdiction. The rest will be given to the Delhi Development Authority to plan across parks in city, apart from Baansera and Asita.‘500 tulip bulbs have also been planted in the Raj Niwas Campus for the first time,’ said Raj Niwas sources.