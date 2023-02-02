3 injured as DTC bus rams into a subway crossing in W Delhi

New Delhi: Three people were injured when a DTC bus hit a car before ramming into a subway crossing in West Delhi’s Naraina on Thursday, police said. A senior official said the Delhi Transport Corporation has ordered an inquiry into the accident. The driver, conductor and the marshal deployed on the bus suffered minor injuries. They have been taken to the Metro hospital in Ranjit Nagar, they said.



The two passengers in the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, which was on its way to Naraina Industrial Area from Gurugram, are stated to be safe, the police said, adding that there were no passengers on board the DTC bus that was on its way to the Naraina bus depot.

“Three persons, including the driver, conductor and the marshal present in the bus were injured and two persons in the (Maruti) Brezza are stated to be safe,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Ghanshyam Bansal said.

Another police officer said, “The driver told police that the break of the bus had failed which led to the accident. However, a mechanical inspection will be conducted by experts to determine the exact cause which triggered the accident.”

The government official said a message was received at 12.55 pm a bus had met with an accident with another Haryana registered vehicle.

The front side of the bus rammed into the subway crossing, the official said.

“During this, bus driver Rohtash, conductor Ramesh and Marshal Gaurav got injured. All the injured bus crew were shifted to Metro hospital,” he said.

Meanwhile, the DTC Karamchari Ekta Union claimed that while the driver escaped with minor injuries, “the conductor’s entrails came out as an impact of the accident.”

His condition is serious while the bus marshal had to get stitches on his head, the Union claimed.

“A huge accident was averted due to the driver’s alertness and many lives were saved. The accident happened due to break failure. A thorough inquiry should be initiated in the matter, they said.

Police are looking at footage from CCTV cameras installed in and around the scene to establish the sequence of events.

“Currently, the bus driver is injured... and is being treated at the hospital. Once his conduction is stable, he will be arrested in connection with the incident and a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code registered. Accordingly, legal action will be taken,” the police added.