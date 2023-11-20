3 injured as DTC bus overturns

New Delhi: A Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus overturned in northwest Delhi's Rohini on Sunday morning, injuring three people, police said. The cause of the accident was not known immediately.



In a video circulating on social media, the bus is seen lying on a roadside with a shattered windshield and people are gathered around it.

The DTC bus overturned near Sector 15, Rohini. After receiving information about the accident, police teams rushed to the spot, police said.

Three people, including the bus driver and the conductor, were injured in the accident. They were taken to a nearby hospital, they said.