2.6 lakh vehicles penalised over ₹260 crore for PUCC violations

NEW DELHI: Authorities’ crackdown on air pollution has hit violators hard in the city, with over Rs 260 crore in fines imposed on more than 2.6 lakh vehicles lacking Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUCC) in just 50 days.

The crackdown was implemented under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Between October 16 and December 6, the Environment Department issued 260,258 challans across all four stages of GRAP.

Breaking down the time period and stages, a total of 12,756 challans were imposed in Stage 1 from October 16 to October 22, 111,235 in Stage 2 between October 22 and November 14, 13,938 in Stage 3 from November 15 to November 17, and 114,089 in Stage 4 from November 18 to December 5. Meanwhile, 8,240 challans were issued in Stage 2 after Stage 4 restrictions were lifted on Thursday, with Stage 2 restrictions remaining in effect, according to official data. A fine of Rs 10,000 is imposed on motorists for not having a valid pollution under control (PUC) certificate.

Delhi’s air quality reached alarming levels on November 17 when the AQI touched 450, entering the severe-plus category for the first time this year.

In response, the Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region (CAQM) escalated the situation to Stage IV restrictions, the strictest level of action under GRAP.

Stage IV restrictions came into force on the morning of November 18, when AQI levels reached a hazardous 494 – the city’s second-worst air quality in six years.

The spike triggered a complete ban on non-essential trucks entering the city, except for those carrying essential goods or using clean fuel, including LNG, CNG, BS-VI diesel, or electric vehicles. Non-essential light commercial vehicles from outside Delhi were also banned, with exemptions for EVs and CNG/BS-VI diesel vehicles.

Between November 18 and December 5, Stage 4 restrictions resulted in 114,089 traffic fines, the highest number recorded.

From December 6 to 7, as Stage 4 was lifted and Stage 2 was enforced, 8,240 fines were issued. A total of 11,427 overaged vehicles were impounded, with Stage 2 seeing the highest at 5,346 vehicles between October 22 and November 14. During Stage 4, 3,679 vehicles were impounded.

Additionally, 104,768 non-destined trucks were diverted to the Eastern and Western Peripheral Roads, with this number dropping to zero after Stage 4 restrictions ended. 730 vehicles were fined for carrying uncovered construction waste.