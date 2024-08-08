2020 Delhi riots: CBI takes over probe into death of man who was forced to sing

NEW DELHI: The CBI has registered an FIR to probe the death of a 23-year-old man who was seen in a viral video being purportedly assaulted and forced to sing the national anthem during the communal riots here in 2020.

The agency has taken over the investigation of the case from the Delhi Police on the directives of the city high court issued on July 23.

In a video clip that had gone viral on social media, Faizan, along with four other Muslim men, was seen being beaten up by policemen and forced to sing the national anthem and “Vande Mataram,” the national song.

Faizan’s mother Kismatun, in her plea filed in 2020, alleged that police assaulted and illegally detained her son, and denied him critical healthcare due to which he succumbed to injuries on February 26 that year after being released.

Police, in a status report filed in the court in a sealed cover in 2022, had said the process of identifying the guilty personnel was still on.

In March, they had told the court that they were awaiting the forensic analysis of certain video footage from the National Forensic Sciences University in Gujarat.

In his order, Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani noted that actions of Delhi Police were “too little, too late”.

“It is extremely important to note that this case presents allegations of gross violation of human rights, inasmuch as the unlawful actions of the policemen, who are yet to be identified, were motivated and driven by religious bigotry and therefore would amount to a ‘hate-crime’”, he had noted.

Justice Bhambhani said mob-vigilantism and mob violence do not cease to be so merely because these are perpetrated, not by ordinary citizens, but by policemen.

“If anything, the clement of abomination gets aggravated if hate-crime is committed by persons in uniform,” he has said.

He said existence of the two sets of video footage showing Faizan alone being encircled and beaten mercilessly by policemen, and the second, which shows several young men, including Faizan, lying in an injured state on a road and being brutally assaulted by policemen, is not disputed.

