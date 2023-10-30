2 men on way to join religious procession thrashed in N-E Delhi

New Delhi: Two men on their way to participate in a religious procession were thrashed allegedly by some unidentified persons of a different community in northeast Delhi’s Nand Nagri area, police said on Sunday.

The duo, identified as Ankit (19) and his friend Sidhu, riding different motorcycles were thrashed for shouting slogans when they were passing through a religious place on Saturday evening, they said.

Police said that the victims were admitted to the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital with injuries.

A PCR call was received at 6.40 pm on Saturday, said an official, adding the caller stated that some people were thrashing his brother.

“A team was sent to the spot. By the time it reached there, the attackers had fled the spot. After preliminary inquiry, we found that Ankit along with his friends had come

from Dilshad Garden to Nand Nagri to participate in the Valmiki Jayanti procession,” said Deputy Commi

ssioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey.

“Ankit and his 10-11 friends riding five-six two wheelers came to Nand Nagri, and were about half a kilometer away from the procession which was passing through its pre-decided route. However, they took a route through E-Block near a mosque to reach the procession. This route is never used for Valmiki Jayanti processions as it is dominated by another community,” he added.

The DCP said that Ankit and Sidhu were shouting some slogans, adding they were intercepted by some people of the different community near E-Block mosque while Ankit’s friends managed to pass through.

Police said that an altercation took place after which the two men were thrashed and their motorcycles were damaged.

However, police said the Valmiki Jayanti procession concluded peacefully later.

“The incident was not connected with the Valmiki procession, which concluded peacefully some time later,” Tirkey said.

The procession was adequately provided security, and two inspector-rank officers and other police personnel were accompanying the procession, the DCP said.

“No motorcycles were allowed in the procession. All the participants were either on foot or on ‘jhankis’,” he added.

The DCP said efforts are being made to identify the culprits and some suspects have been rounded up.

Further investigation in the case is going on, he added.