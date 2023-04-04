2 involved in killing Haryana man nabbed in Delhi after exchange of fire with police

New Delhi: Two persons allegedly involved in the killing of a 35-year-old man in Haryana’s Sonipat were arrested from the national capital after a brief exchange of fire, police said on Monday. Sanjay (40) and Manjeet (28), both from a village in Sonipat, were on the run since allegedly killing Sunil on March 29, and were hiding in Delhi and its neigbhouring cities, they said.



They were further planning to eliminate Sunil’s associate with the help of members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, police said.

Both the accused and the victim were involved in the sand mining business, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said that on Sunday evening, they received specific inputs about the movement of Sanjay and Manjeet in Narela. A trap was laid at Mangal Bazaar Road there about 4.20 pm.

When the duo reached near the spot they were surrounded and warned to surrender, he said.

However, Sanjay whipped out a pistol and fired two rounds aiming towards the police party in an attempt to flee away, the DCP said, adding one of the bullets hit the bullet proof jacket of a policeman.

Meanwhile, Manjeet also whipped out a loaded countrymade pistol in order to fire gunshots, and the police also fired a round in the air to deter him and Sanjay, the officer said.

Both the accused were apprehended with arms and ammunition after the brief exchange of fire, he added.

A sophisticated pistol, two single pistols, a spare magazine and 15 live cartridges were recovered from their possession, the police said.

Investigation has revealed that two months ago, the tractor belonging to the accused collided with that of the victim’s following which the two demanded compensation for the damage. The matter escalated and Sunil and his associates assaulted Sanjay and Manjeet’s elder brother Deepak, the officer said.