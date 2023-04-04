1,675 flats under Jailorwala Bagh proj to be ready by June

New Delhi: Nearly 95 per cent of the work on construction of 1,675 flats in Jailorwala Bagh JJ cluster, meant for rehabilitation of slum dwellers, has been completed and it will be ready for allotment by June, officials said on Tuesday.



Lt Governor V K Saxena, also the DDA Chairman, reviewed the progress of works on the ambitious in situ rehabilitation project and the adjoining world-class nursery — ‘Vaishnavi’ being developed by the DDA in north Delhi’s Ashok Vihar area.

In line with the ‘Jahan Jhuggi Wahin Makaan’ scheme of the Delhi Development Authority, flats under the Jailorwala Bagh in situ rehabilitation project are equipped with all modern amenities, they said.

During the on-site inspection of works, Saxena was informed that “about 95 per cent works on the total 1,675 flats meant for rehabilitation of slum dwellers, has been completed, and remaining work will be completed by May 30, and they will be ready for allotment by June,” a senior official of the Raj Niwas said.

Coming after the Kalkaji in situ rehabilitation project based on the ‘Jahan Jhuggi Wahin Makaan’ scheme of the DDA, “these flats will go a long way in fulfilling the Prime Minister’s inclusive vision of a dignified life to the poorest of the poor,” the Raj Niwas said in a statement.

Of the 1,675 flats under construction, 1093 are those where slum dwellers of Jailorwala Bagh will be rehabilitated, the remaining 582 will be allotted to people from other locations, it said. The flats are projected to house nearly 10,000 residents.

Built along 14 floors, these flats are made of complete RCC structure and are earthquake-resistant, the statement said.

“Spread over 340 sq ft, each of these flats have a bedroom, living room, kitchen, separate toilet and bathroom and a balcony. While the total residential built-up area of the project is approximately 67,000 sq m, the covered area for community facilities is nearly 1,000 sq m. It will also have a provision for parking of 337 vehicles,” it added. The Lt Governor also reviewed the progress of the upcoming ‘Vaishnavi’ nursery-cum-park, located adjacent to these flats.

The project consolidates seven fragmented green pockets in Ashok Vihar Phase-II to develop one large park spread across approximately 33 acres. Its foundation stone was laid by Saxena on December 29, 2022.

“The project proposes to develop an environmental asset in the form of a public park. The park will act like an integrated centre where city dwellers and tourists will be provided with a hands-on opportunity to interact with nature through connected activities of plant nursery, vermi-composting, apiculture and pottery, being exhibited at the park with a special emphasis on know-how of hydroponic farming,” the official said.