138 Nigerian nationals staying illegally detained & deported

Delhi Police in a special drive against illegally staying foreign nationals in the national Capital has detained and deported a total of 138 Nigerian nationals from South Delhi as well as Dwarka area, a police official said on Wednesday.

According to police, the Narcotics Squad of South district had conducted a special drive from January 9 to January 31 to verify and nab the foreigners staying illegally in the South district area.

DCP South District, Chandan Chowdhury said that during the process, our team made consistent efforts.

“The team took the assistance of local intelligence, and secret informers, and thereafter a door-to-door checking drive was carried out. Consequently, the team did a commendable work by identifying 101 Nigerian nationals who were living in India without having valid visas and passports, etc. They were found to be overstaying without valid passports and visas in the South district area. They were produced before the FRRO and sent to the detention centre,” DCP said.

Meanwhile, in a similar drive-by Dwarka’s district operation units and police stations, 37 Nigerian nationals were apprehended.

DCP Dwarka Harsh Vardhan said that they had constituted the teams of Anti-Narcotics Cell, and Mohan Garden police station in Dwarka for a similar crackdown on illegally staying foreign nationals in Dwarka

district.

“The teams swung into the action and nabbed 37 foreign Nationals, all Nigerians, who are overstaying in India without a valid Visa and residing or roaming in the area of Dwarka. They have sent to the detention center with due legal procedures,” DCP said.

It may be noted that foreign nationals especially Nigerians come to India either on tourist visas for three to six months and started living here with defaulting VISA norms and they indulged in criminal activities including illegal drug trafficking and prostitution trade.