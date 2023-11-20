1 killed, 1 injured in road accident

New Delhi: A fatal accident occurred on Sunday at Welcome, resulting in the death of a man while another was critically injured.



The police received the information about the incident through a PCR call at Welcome Police Station.

The deceased was identified as Akram (30), resident of Kardampuri, Delhi, and the other person, a 30-year-old male was critically injured. The deceased was the auto driver.

According to the police, upon reaching the scene, they discovered a TSR auto had collided with an unidentified vehicle or object. The impact of the collision left two individuals injured, both of whom were promptly transported to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital.

Later, they were transferred to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital for further medical attention.

Tragically, the driver of the auto succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital. The second victim was critically injured and under treatment at the hospital.

Authorities are working to establish the identity of the injured individual.

As the investigation unfolds, police are meticulously reviewing CCTV footage in the surrounding area to piece together the events leading up to the accident. The incident has been officially classified as a fatal accident, and a case has been registered accordingly.

The police are conducting a thorough investigation to determine the circumstances of the collision and identify the responsible parties.