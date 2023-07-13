1% hike in transfer duty on transfer of immovable properties in Delhi

New Delhi: The transfer duty on transfer of immovable properties in Delhi has been increased by one per cent, according to authorities. However, this enhancement is applicable for registration of instruments having amount worth over Rs 25 lakh, according to an official document issued by Delhi government’s department of urban development.

The document refers to the notification dated July 10, “regarding increase of transfer duty on transfer of immovable properties by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi from 2 per cent to 3 per cent in case of female (including third gender) and from 3 per cent to 4 per cent in case of male and other (i.e., any other entity) with effect from the date of publication of this notification”.

The increase is applicable for registration of instruments, having the amount more than Rs 25 lakh, but there is no change in transfer duty on instruments having registration amount up to Rs 25 lakh, it read. The document also said that it has been directed by authorities to “facilitate the implementation of the above said notification in all offices of sub-registrars in GNCT of Delhi with immediate effect”.