Sugar output up 3.42% in Oct-Jan: ISMA

New Delhi: The country's sugar production rose 3.42 per cent to 193.5 lakh tonnes in the first four months of the ongoing marketing year ending September, on rise in output in key producing states, industry body ISMA said on Thursday.

Sugar production stood at 187.1 lakh tonnes during October-January period of the previous marketing year. Sugar marketing year runs from October to September. India is a major sugar producing country in the world.

Releasing the latest production figures, the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) said around 520 mills were operating as on January 31, as against 510 mills in the year-ago period.

Total sugar production, after diversion for ethanol manufacturing, has increased to 193.5 lakh tonnes till January of the current marketing year.