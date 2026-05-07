Stock markets end lower in choppy trade; Sensex declines 114 points

Mumbai: Benchmark indices ended lower in a choppy trade on Thursday, with the Sensex declining 114 points, as investors turned cautious amid unabated foreign fund outflows and rising geopolitical uncertainties. After facing heavy fluctuations during the day, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 114 points or 0.15 per cent lower at 77,844.52. During the day, the benchmark hit a high of 78,384.70 and a low of 77,713.21, gyrating 671.49 points.

The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 4.30 points, or 0.02 per cent, to end at 24,326.65. From the Sensex firms, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Consultancy Services, Tech Mahindra, Titan, Sun Pharma and ITC were among the major laggards. On the other hand, Mahindra & Mahindra, NTPC, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Tata Steel were among the winners. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 2.23 per cent lower at USD 99 per barrel. "Indian equity markets traded largely flat as investors awaited Iran's response to the US peace proposal. The Nifty consolidated, closing nearly unchanged as markets paused for confirmation before extending the momentum," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 5,834.90 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, South Korea's benchmark Kospi, Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were trading higher. Markets in Europe were trading lower. US markets ended sharply higher on Wednesday. "The Indian stock market closed on a slightly cautious note today. Continued FII outflows and subdued global cues weighed on the market. Ongoing geopolitical uncertainties also kept investor confidence in check, impacting overall risk appetite," Gaurav Garg, Research Analyst at Lemonn Markets Desk, said. On Wednesday, the Sensex jumped 940.73 points, or 1.22 per cent, to settle at 77,958.52. The Nifty rallied 298.15 points, or 1.24 per cent, to end at 24,330.95.