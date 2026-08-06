Sensex rises 374 pts on buying in Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank

Mumbai: Benchmark BSE Sensex climbed 374 points on Thursday, drawing support from moderation in crude oil prices and buying in heavyweights Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank.



After trading in the positive territory throughout the day, the 30-share Sensex closed higher by 373.76 points, or 0.48 per cent, at 78,954.76. As many as 11 Sensex components closed higher, 16 with losses and three remained unchanged.

The broader NSE Nifty traded in a narrow range during the day and closed marginally higher by 11.35 points, or 0.05 per cent, at 24,636. During the day, the benchmark hit a high of 24,677.05 and a low of 24,604.15.

Since Monday, both the benchmark indices have been facing divergence after stock exchanges introduced a new auction mechanism for shares having futures and options (F&O) contracts.

From the Sensex pack, Reliance Industries climbed 3.43 per cent, the most among the blue-chip firms. State Bank of India, Bharat Electronics, ICICI Bank, Eternal and Titan were also among the major winners.

Power Grid, Tata Consultancy Services, InterGlobe Aviation and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the laggards.

The Closing Auction Session (CAS) in the equity cash segment became operational on Monday, introducing a new auction-based mechanism for determining the closing prices of eligible stocks in a move aimed at making the price discovery process more transparent and robust.

Broader markets also closed with gains as the BSE SmallCap Select index climbed 0.89 per cent and MidCap Select index edged higher by 0.14 per cent.

Among sectoral indices, PSU Bank jumped 2.13 per cent, followed by Capital Goods (1.29 per cent), Energy (1.14 per cent), MidSmall Private Banks Quality Tilt (0.97 per cent), Bankex (0.86 per cent), Industrials (0.83 per cent) and Top 10 Banks (0.73 per cent). Realty dropped 1.42 per cent, while Services (1.13 per cent), Metal (0.79 per cent), Insurance (0.74 per cent) and Power (0.69 per cent) also closed lower.

In Asian markets, South Korea’s KOSPI tanked 4.58 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index declined 1.49 per cent and Japan’s Nikkei 225 ended 0.93 per cent lower. Shanghai’s SSE Composite index ended marginally higher.

Markets in Europe were trading higher. US markets ended mostly lower on Wednesday.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 943.42 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

On Wednesday, the Sensex rose by 152.05 points, or 0.19 per cent, to settle at 78,581. The Nifty edged up 9.75 points, or 0.04 per cent, to end at 24,624.65.