Rupee to trade around `95/$ by end-2026: BMI

New Delhi: The Indian rupee is expected to trade largely sideways at around Rs 95 per US dollar by end-2026, close to its current level of Rs 95.20, as geopolitical tensions linked to the US-Iran conflict continue to exert pressure, BMI said on Wednesday.

The Fitch group company’s report noted that while the conflict has weighed on emerging market currencies—particularly for energy importers like India—factors such as slower profit repatriation and intervention by the RBI are likely to limit further depreciation. The rupee has already weakened 4 per cent during March–April 2026.

BMI expects India’s GDP to grow 7.6 per cent and inflation to average 3.4 per cent in FY26. It added that the widening impact of the conflict could push India’s current account deficit up by 0.4 percentage points to 1.3 per cent of GDP, driven largely by rising energy import costs, which accounted for 22 per cent of total imports in FY26.

The report also flagged risks to remittance inflows, noting that 38 per cent of India’s remittances come from Gulf countries, equivalent to about 1 per cent of GDP. Any slowdown in income for Indian workers in the region could further widen the deficit.

Portfolio outflows are expected to remain a drag amid heightened global uncertainty. BMI cited data from the Institute of International Finance showing capital outflows of $13.4 billion in March—the largest monthly exit since the pandemic.

Despite these pressures, the RBI is expected to use its foreign exchange reserves—equivalent to about seven months of import cover—to stabilise the currency. The rupee has declined 10 per cent over the past year, comparable to its fall in 2022, when central bank intervention led to a 13 per cent drop in reserves.

Overall, BMI said opposing global and domestic factors are likely to keep the rupee range-bound through 2026.