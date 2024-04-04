Rupee rises 14 paise to 83.39 against US dollar

Mumbai: The rupee on Thursday recovered 14 paise to close at 83.39 against the US dollar, tracking a firm trend in domestic markets and a weak greenback against major crosses overseas.

A weak US dollar against major crosses overseas also supported the domestic unit. However, elevated crude oil prices and sustained foreign fund outflows capped the sharp gain, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.44 against the greenback.

The local unit finally settled at 83.39 against the dollar, higher by 14 paise from its previous close.

On Wednesday, the rupee depreciated 11 paise to close at 83.53 against the US

dollar.