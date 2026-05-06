Rs rises 69 paise to 94.49 against dollar

Mumbai: The rupee appreciated 69 paise to close at 94.49 against the US dollar on Wednesday, as Brent crude prices retreated from elevated levels towards $100 per barrel after US President Donald Trump hinted at a possible deal with Iran.

Forex traders said that with the Indian rupee facing severe pressure, the RBI is also actively pursuing a “non-direct” strategy to support the currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95 against the US dollar, then lost ground and touched an intraday low of 95.18.

The rupee finally settled at 94.49, registering a rise of 69 paise over its previous close.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading at 97.79, down 0.66 per cent.