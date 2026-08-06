Repco Bank pays ₹22.90 cr dividend to Centre

NEW DELHI: Union Home and Cooperation minister Amit Shah on Wednesday received a dividend cheque of Rs 22.90 crore from Repco Bank on behalf of the Central government, representing its share of the bank’s profit for the financial year 2025-26.



The cheque was presented by Repco Bank Chairman E. Santhanam, Director and Repco Home Finance Ltd Chairman C. Thangaraju, and Managing Director O.M. Gokul in New Delhi.

Congratulating the bank on X, Shah lauded its management and staff for posting a record net profit of Rs 169 crore in FY26, describing it as the cooperative bank’s best-ever performance.

The Union Home and Cooperation minister said the bank’s professionalism and strong performance had benefited customers significantly and wished the institution continued success and prosperity in the years ahead.