RBI includes Tata Sons, 16 others in large NBFC list

Mumbai: The RBI on Thursday retained Tata Sons on its list of upper-layer non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), saying the holding company’s inclusion would not affect its pending application to surrender its NBFC registration.



The central bank published its latest list of 17 upper-layer NBFCs under its Scale-Based Regulation framework, which subjects systemically important non-bank lenders and core investment companies to enhanced regulatory oversight.

“Inclusion of Tata Sons Pvt Ltd in the list is without prejudice to the outcome of its application for deregistration, which is under examination,” the RBI said.

Tata Sons, the holding company of the $400-billion Tata Group, was first classified as an upper-layer NBFC in 2022. The designation meant Tata Sons would have had to comply with stricter regulations, including eventually listing on stock exchanges and meeting tighter governance, capital and disclosure requirements, unless it restructured.

In response, Tata Sons took steps to reduce its exposure to financial businesses and reorganise parts of the group. It also sought exemption from the RBI classification.

It has also taken steps to reduce borrowings and reorganise parts of its financial services business, including separating financial operations from its core investment activities.

Unlike traditional NBFCs, Tata Sons operates as a Core Investment Company (CIC), with its primary business being the holding of investments in Tata group companies rather than lending. It owns significant stakes in listed companies, including Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Motors, Titan Company andIndian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL), and derives a substantial portion of its income from dividends paid by those businesses.

The RBI’s upper-layer category comprises non-bank financial companies and core investment companies considered systemically important because of their size, complexity and interconnectedness with the financial system. Entities in the category are subject to tighter governance, capital and disclosure requirements than other NBFCs.

The RBI did not provide a timeline for deciding on Tata Sons’ application to surrender its NBFC registration. Besides Tata Sons, the other firms on the list include infrastructure finance companies REC, Power Finance Corporation, Indian Railway Finance Corporation and Housing and Urban Development Corporation, deposit-taking NBFCs Bajaj Finance and Shriram Finance and housing finance company LIC Housing Finance.

Non-deposit taking NBFCs Tata Capital & Cholamandalam Investment and Finance are also on the list, and so is Muthoot Finance, Aditiya Birla Capital, L&T Finance, Bajaj Housing Finance, HBD Financial Services Ltd & Piramal Finance Ltd.

The RBI classifies NBFCs into four layers based on their size, activity and potential risk to the financial system. Base Layer (NBFC-BL) comprises smaller NBFCs with simpler operations. Middle Layer (NBFC-ML) has larger NBFCs such as investment and credit companies, housing finance companies, infrastructure finance companies and microfinance institutions.

Upper Layer (NBFC-UL) consists of systemically important NBFCs that are subject to stricter regulatory oversight, similar in many respects to banks. Top Layer (NBFC-TL) is a largely empty category reserved for NBFCs that the RBI believes pose exceptionally high systemic risk and therefore require even tighter regulation.