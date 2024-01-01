R K Tyagi takes charge as Chairman & MD, POWERGRID

Gurugram: Ravindra Kumar Tyagi has joined as Chairman & MD of POWERGRID. Prior to this, he was serving as Director (Operations) of the company. He has over 33 years of rich experience at various key positions in the power sector CPSUs. He has handled multi-disciplinary work in various business areas of POWERGRID such as Asset Management, Engineering, Business Development (domestic & overseas), etc. and Head of POWERGRID’s North Eastern Region. He is an Electrical Engineer from Punjab Engineering College (PEC), Chandigarh & M. Tech in Energy Studies from IIT, Delhi. He is a ‘Fulbright Scholar’ from Carnegie Mellon University, USA. He is an author of over 50 technical papers presented in National & International conferences.

