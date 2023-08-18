Postal dept of sells 1.44 crore national flags

New Delhi: It seems the initiatives taken by the Department of Post (DoP) to make ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign a grand success has worked well for the second consecutive year as the department, somehow, managed to sell 1.44 crore flags out of 2.26 crore flags procured for the purpose.



According to the sources, the department has executed the entire project within a span of 3-4 days as the order regarding carrying out of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign was issued in July 31 and within a few days, the DoP procured flags from its registered vendors and started national flag’s distribution to more than 1.50 lakh post offices through its parcel vans. The flags were also sold through DoP’s online portal (epostoffice.gov.in).

As a part of making the campaign successful, Union Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan led from the front and participated in several awareness activities.

The department, under the leadership of its secretary Vineet Pandey, conducted about 7,500 outreach activities such as bike rallies, visits to schools and colleges, meeting with RWAs, choupal meetings, prabhat pheries, etc. The DoP also carried out its digital outreach activities in partnership with the Ministry of Culture and other government agencies.

Though there was a departmental diktat to continue the sale and delivery of flags on Sunday for creating additional momentum for the campaign, some post offices in different circles, including Delhi, remained closed during the off days.

After analyzing the previous year’s data, it appears that the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign was more successful in 2022 as about 95 percent of the procured flags were sold within a short span of ten days, while in 2023, the department managed to sell just 64 percent of the procured flags. The DoP had procured 1.41 crore flags in 2022 and out of that 1.34 crore flags were sold at the rate of Rs 25 for each flag.