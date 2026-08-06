PhonePe launches FD marketplace, daily recurring deposit with Shivalik SFB

Bengaluru: PhonePe has entered the fixed deposit distribution business, partnering with banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) to enable users to compare and book deposits through its app.

The company has also launched a digital Daily Recurring Deposit (RD) product in partnership with Shivalik Small Finance Bank, allowing users to invest Rs 100-1,000 daily through UPI Autopay, it said.

PhonePe’s FD marketplace enables users to discover, compare and book deposits from partner institutions through a fully digital, paperless process. Users can invest across multiple banks and NBFCs and manage their deposits on a single platform. Deposits booked with partner banks are insured up to Rs 5 lakh by the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), as per RBI norms. The Daily RD product aims to promote small-ticket automated savings through daily contributions. Users can withdraw funds after seven days or stop the UPI Autopay mandate anytime, while a 15-day grace period is provided for missed payments.

“At PhonePe, our vision is to empower every Indian to accelerate their financial progress by unlocking seamless access to financial services. The launch of our Fixed Deposit distribution, along with the Daily RD product, marks a significant milestone in that direction. Fixed Deposits remain a cornerstone of Indian household savings, offering guaranteed returns. By turning a traditionally offline process into a seamless, 100 per cent digital journey, with the ability to interoperably invest using any bank account on the UPI rails, we are making these savings instruments accessible to the heart of Bharat with absolute confidence, capital safety, and convenience,” said Deep Agrawal, Vice President & Head of Payments at PhonePe.