Pawan Hans & Noemi Aerospace ink pact to explore next-gen tech

New Delhi: State-owned Pawan Hans Limited (PHL) on Wednesday signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Norway-based Noemi Aerospace (Elfly AS) to collaborate on next-generation sustainable aviation technologies, including electric seaplanes, in a move aimed at advancing India’s green aviation ambitions.



The MoU was signed in the presence of Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu and Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha. The agreement was signed by Pawan Hans Chairman and Managing Director Sunil Kumar Nagdawne and Noemi Aerospace Chief Executive Officer Eric François Lithun.

Under the partnership, both organisations will explore cooperation in electric seaplane technology, human capacity building, knowledge management, workshops and feasibility studies.

The Civil Aviation Minister said the collaboration reflects the government’s commitment to strengthening domestic manufacturing while bringing cutting-edge technology to the country’s civil aviation sector.

He said the government’s objective is not only to introduce seaplane operations across India but also to manufacture seaplanes under the Make in India initiative. The Union Budget 2026 announced several incentives to promote indigenous seaplane manufacturing and also proposed a Seaplane Viability Gap Funding Scheme to accelerate commercial seaplane operations.

Noemi Aerospace, headquartered in Bergen, Norway, is a private aircraft manufacturer and lessor that is developing next-generation electric seaplanes with support from the Norwegian government.