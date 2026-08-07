Parl panel pushes for greater accountability in petroleum sector amid declining crude output

New Delhi: The Committee on Public Undertakings (COPU) has sought enhanced coordination between major public investments in the petroleum sector and progress in domestic energy generation, and has urged the government to fast-track the country’s shift to more environmentally friendly energy sources.



The Thirty-Sixth Report of the committee placed before Parliament on Thursday assessed the measures taken by the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas (MoPNG) regarding the action taken on its previous recommendations relating to the working and performance of central public sector undertakings (CPSUs) in the petroleum and natural gas sector.

Headed by BJP Member of Parliament Baijayant Panda, the committee evaluated the performance of major public sector enterprises, including Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Oil India Limited (OIL), GAIL, Engineers India Limited (EIL) and Balmer Lawrie. It was pointed out that the government at the centre accepted 27 out of 28 recommendations made by the committee, while one of the recommendations was still pending for final approval.

The main focus of the committee’s concerns is the apparent disconnect between increasing capital expenditure and falling domestic crude oil output. According to the report, capital expenditure in the sector rose steadily from Rs 1.33 lakh crore in 2020-21 to a projected Rs 1.70 lakh crore in 2024-25. However, crude oil production declined from 34.20 million metric tonnes (MMT) in 2018-19 to an estimated 28.70 MMT in 2024-25.

The committee further attributed the trend to several factors, including ageing oil fields, lengthy exploration cycles, the natural depletion of reserves and disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, members stressed that measurable performance benchmarks, stronger accountability mechanisms and a greater emphasis on enhanced oil recovery technologies and accelerated field development must accompany substantial investments.

It was further stressed that these enterprises continue to play a crucial role in India’s effort to secure its energy requirements while fulfilling its international commitments on the environment front. The report highlighted many of the geopolitical risks faced by the energy sector. It was pointed out that India imports about 89 per cent of its crude oil requirements and thus is exposed to disturbances due to any conflict, sanctions and political instability of major oil producers. The Russia-Ukraine War, instability in West Asia, and disturbances in the maritime route are considered threats to the Indian energy security framework.

The ministry also referred to various reforms which have taken place in recent times like the Hydrocarbon Exploration and Licensing Policy (HELP), Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP), almost one million square kilometres of offshore “No-Go” area releases and more seismic surveys for attracting new investments in the exploration sector. Besides, the committee examined the progress of large-scale infrastructure projects and emphasised the need to enhance monitoring systems so as to avoid any kind of delay and increase in the cost of the project.

The ministry informed the committee that an inter-ministerial committee has been set up to monitor these projects and that these monitoring mechanisms have been incorporated into Pragati, PM Gati Shakti and Pariyojana digital platforms.

In addition, the expansion of the National Gas Grid was an issue of focus in the report. The committee pointed out that over 3,851 kilometres of gas pipelines had already been completed whereas another 3,189 kilometres were being developed. Though it recognised the measures taken to solve land acquisition and regulatory issues, the panel focused on the necessity of better coordination between the centre, states, and local authorities to ensure timely completion of important energy projects.

Nonetheless, the committee praised the government for its decision to diversify its sources of imports and highlighted how India now sources its crude oil from over 41 nations worldwide. In addition to this, the committee welcomed the creation of strategic petroleum reserves with an oil storage capacity of 5.33 million metric tonnes in Visakhapatnam, Mangaluru, and Padur. Besides this, the Indian public sector companies have acquired interests in 45 foreign oil and gas assets in 21 countries.

Commitments relating to climate change and the transition to clean sources of energy were an essential part of the committee’s discussion. The committee underlined the importance of attaining India’s goal of zero net carbon emissions by 2070. It also highlighted how several public sector companies are planning their time periods to become net-zero in the period of 2035 to 2046.