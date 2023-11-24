NTPC pays interim dividend of Rs 2,182 cr for FY24

New Delhi: State-owned power giant NTPC on Thursday said it has paid the first interim dividend of Rs 2,182 crore for the fiscal 2023-24. NTPC Ltd paid the first interim dividend of Rs 2,182 crore on November 23, 2023, for the financial year 2023-24, being 22.50 per cent of the paid-up equity share capital of the company, a statement said. According to the statement, this is the 31st consecutive year that NTPC Ltd has paid dividends, underscoring its dedication to providing consistent returns to its investors.