No power supply disruption: Singh

New Delhi: Power Minister RK Singh on Thursday exuded confidence that there will be no disruption in electricity supply due to high demand during summer, and he will not hesitate to import coal and mandate thermal plants to run at full capacity for the



purpose.

The Indian power system has already met a record power demand of 211.6 GW in June 2022. During the current year 2023, the power demand is expected to be around 225 GW during summer, Singh said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Asked about rising power demand, Singh told reporters in a press conference, "We are prepared. There is no question of being a disruption in supply if I need to import coal I will import it. If I need to blend, I will blend".

He explained that blending (of imported coal) has been happening earlier and so he has no hesitation at all in blending.

Singh assured that there is not going to be any shortage of coal.

He stated that as far as section 11 is concerned if there is a need ...then I will do (impose) that.

In May 2022, the Ministry of Power issued a directive under Section 11 of the Electricity Act, stating that all imported coal-based power plants shall operate and generate power at their full capacity to meet the growing demand.