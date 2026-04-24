NMDC Chairman meets Dantewada Panchayat heads, assures action on water, road connectivity

Chhattisgarh: In a step towards inclusive growth, NMDC Limited Chairman and MD (CMD) Amitava Mukherjee, along with senior leadership, met Panchayat heads from villages around its Dantewada operations to address grassroots concerns and deepen community engagement.

Sarpanches and representatives from villages including Gumiyapal, Samalwar, Kalepal, Cholnar, Kadampal, Hiroli, Benpal, Kodenar, Madkamiras and Kutrem raised issues related to drinking water, road connectivity, healthcare, street lighting, sports facilities and rural infrastructure.

Senior leaders present included Director (Personnel) Krishna Kumar Thakur, K Sreedhar Kodali, CGM (Mining), Bacheli Complex, and Rabindra Narayan, Executive Director, Kirandul Complex.

The CMD emphasised NMDC’s role as a responsible public sector enterprise, stating that community trust guides its actions. He said the company would work with villages to build self-reliant communities aligned with the vision of “Viksit Bharat”.

Villagers near the Bailadila mines welcomed the outreach, noting that senior officials engaged directly and listened to their concerns. A Panchayat representative said discussions on improving water, roads and healthcare have raised hopes of tangible outcomes.

Thakur assured continued dialogue, adding that feedback from such interactions will shape future de-velopment initiatives.

Since starting operations in Bailadila in 1968, NMDC has played a key role in regional development through its Bacheli and Kirandul complexes. As India’s largest iron ore producer, it has contributed to infrastructure such as water supply, roads, sports facilities and healthcare & aims to build further through closer engagement with local communities.