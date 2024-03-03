New startup policy focused to set up 2K startups by 2027 launched in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha on Sunday launched a new startup policy with a focus to establish 2,000 startups in the Union Territory by 2027.

The ‘New Jammu & Kashmir Start-up Policy- 2024-27’ will also provide patent-related assistance, financial assistance for mentorship to recognised startups, facilitation for department for the promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) registration and additional need-based support to startups working in diverse fields, Sinha said.

“I invite the potential investors from across the country to explore the unlimited possibilities present in the Union Territory and contribute to the growth journey of Jammu Kashmir,” the lieutenant governor said at the launch of the policy at the Avinya Startup Summit here.

On February 22, the Jammu and Kashmir administrative council headed by the lieutenant governor approved the new startup policy in supersession to the startup policy notified in 2018.

The new policy provides for providing entrepreneurship facilities to students and women and support to entrepreneurs through government, private and high net-worth individuals (HNIs) for setting up startups.

Terming the launch of the new policy as a “giant leap for startups and innovators”, the lieutenant governor said it has been meticulously drafted to establish 2,000 startups in the Union Territory by 2027, underscoring the commitment of the administration to foster a dynamic entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Highlighting the key features of the new J&K Start-Up Policy, he said the policy aims to set up a Rs 250 crore Venture Capital Fund, with an initial infusion of Rs 25 crore from his administration.