Net direct tax collection up 22% to `9.57 lakh cr till Oct 9

New Delhi: The net direct tax collection rose by 21.82 per cent to over Rs 9.57 lakh crore till October 9 the Finance Ministry said on Tuesday.

The net collections have reached 52.5 per cent of the full-year budget estimates (BE) of Rs 18.23 lakh crore.

With regard to gross direct tax collections, the statement said, it stood at Rs 11.07 lakh crore, which is 17.95 per cent higher than the gross collections for the comparable period of last year.

So far, as the growth rate for Corporate Income Tax (CIT) and Personal Income Tax (PIT) in terms of gross revenue collections is concerned, the growth rate for CIT is 7.30 per cent while that for PIT is 29.53 per cent (PIT only); 29.08 per cent (PIT including

STT).

After adjustment of refunds, the net growth in CIT collections is 12.39 per cent and that in PIT collections is 32.51 per cent (PIT only)/ 31.85 per cent (PIT including STT).