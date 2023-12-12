Markets snap record rally as Sensex falls 377 pts

Mumbai: Benchmark stock indices closed lower on Tuesday due to profit taking by investors after a record-breaking rally and ahead of release of key inflation numbers.

After a two-day rally, the 30-share BSE Sensex fell by 377.50 points or 0.54 per cent to settle at 69,551.03. During the day, it declined 484.68 points or 0.69 per cent to 69,443.85.

The broader Nifty scaled a new lifetime intra-day high of 21,037.90 points before closing below the 21,000 level. The 50-issue barometer declined by 90.70 points or 0.43 per cent to close at 20,906.40.

Among the Sensex firms, IndusInd Bank, Maruti, Titan, Reliance Industries, NTPC, Mahindra & Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro, Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC Bank were the major laggards.

UltraTech Cement, JSW Steel, Axis Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro and ITC were the major gainers.

Among the indices, oil & gas went lower by 1.84 per cent, realty fell by 1.82 per cent, energy (1.68 per cent), utilities (1.49 per cent), consumer durables (1.18 per cent), capital goods (1.10 per cent) and industrials (0.94 per cent).

IT, metal and services were the gainers.

The rupee consolidated in a narrow range and settled 1 paisa lower at 83.38 against the US dollar on Tuesday, as investors preferred to remain cautious ahead of the domestic inflation data release and upcoming US Fed meeting.