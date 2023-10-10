Markets rebound amid gains in financial & auto stocks, Sensex & Nifty soar nearly 1%

Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rallied nearly 1 per cent on Tuesday following gains in financials, auto and IT shares after recent sharp losses and positive global trends.

The 30-share Sensex spurted by 566.97 points or 0.87 per cent to close at 66,079.36 as 26 of its constituents ended in the green and four declined. The broader Nifty jumped 177.50 points or 0.91 per cent to settle at 19,689.85, driven by gains in Coal India, Adani Ports and Bharti Airtel.

Stock markets had dropped sharply on Monday with benchmark indices tanking up to 1 per cent as the attack by Hamas on Israel raised fears of a broader conflict.

Among Sensex gainers, Bharti Airtel rose the most by 2.9 per cent. Kotak Bank jumped 2.15 per cent, Tata Motors by 2.14 per cent and JSW Steel by 2.09 per cent. ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Infosys, M&M, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, SBI and Maruti were also among the gainers. On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, TCS, Titan and Asian Paints declined.

Beating the benchmark index, BSE Midcap jumped 1.4 per cent while BSE SmallCap rose by 1.14 per cent. All the sectoral indices closed in the green. BSE Realty jumped 4.08 per cent, BSE Metal by 2.59 per cent, BSE Telecom by 2.24 per cent, BSE Services by 1.96 per cent, BSE Commodities by 1.52 per cent, Bankex and Financial Services by 1.24 per cent each, and Energy by 1.29 per cent.

The rupee gained 3 paise to settle at 83.25 against the US dollar on Tuesday, as a rally in domestic equity markets boosted investor sentiment.