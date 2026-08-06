Keventer Group CMD welcomes RBI’s steady policy stance

New Delhi: Keventer Group Chairman and Managing Director Mayank Jalan on Wednesday said the Reserve Bank of India’s decision to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.25 per cent reflects a balanced approach to supporting economic growth while keeping inflation in check amid global uncertainty.

He said policy continuity provides much-needed predictability for the real estate sector, enabling developers, lenders and investors to take informed long-term decisions on investment, financing and capital deployment. Jalan noted that the sector continues to benefit from robust domestic consumption, sustained infrastructure development and steady credit availability.

He added that stable borrowing costs ahead of the festive season are expected to strengthen homebuyer confidence and sustain residential demand, while predictable policy will support disciplined expansion and long-term value creation in the sector. MPOST