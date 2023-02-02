Joblessness rate falls to 4-mnth low of 7.14% in Jan, says CMIE

Mumbai: India’s unemployment rate declined to a four-month low of 7.14 per cent in January, data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) showed on Wednesday.

The unemployment rate during December 2022 was 8.30 per cent, while in November, it was at 8 per cent and 6.43 per cent in September, the CMIE data stated.

While urban unemployment was at 8.55 per cent during January, rural unemployment stood at 6.48 per cent, according to the data.

Among the states, unemployment was the highest in Jammu and Kashmir at 21.8 per cent closely followed by Haryana at 21.7 per cent and Rajasthan at 21.1 per cent.

Unemployment in Delhi in January was at 16.7 per cent, Goa at 16.2 per cent, Assam at 16.1 per cent and Tripura at 16 per cent, the data

added.

It further revealed that unemployment was the lowest in states like Chhattisgarh at 0.5 per cent followed by Odisha at 1.5 per cent, Tamil Nadu at 1.8 per cent and Madhya Pradesh at 1.9 per cent.