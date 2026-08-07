IPO market to gain further momentum in Q2 FY27 with 146 firms awaiting market entry

Mumbai: India’s primary market is expected to gain further momentum in the second quarter of FY27, supported by a strong pipeline of companies preparing to launch IPOs, according to Axis Capital’s August IPO Market Update.

The report said 146 companies have received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and are awaiting market entry, while 65 firms have filed draft red herring prospectuses (DRHPs) and are awaiting regulatory observations. Additionally, 33 companies have submitted confidential DRHPs since March 2025.

The upcoming IPO pipeline includes several prominent names such as Jio Platforms, NSE, PhonePe, Zepto, Oravel Stays (Oyo), Cult.Fit, Indian Gas Exchange, Acevector (Snapdeal), Imagine Marketing (boAt), Manipal Payment and Identity Solutions, and Playsimple Games.

Axis Capital also highlighted the strong performance of recently listed companies. The combined market capitalisation of 407 mainboard IPO-listed companies tracked by the brokerage, which listed between July 2020 and July 2026, rose 4.89 per cent to Rs 64.59 lakh crore in July from Rs 61.58 lakh crore in June, outperforming the broader equity market.

The report noted that 12 mainboard IPOs entered the market in July, of which nine debuted at a premium, one listed flat, and three were awaiting listing as of July 31.

The 407 IPOs analysed delivered an average listing gain of 21 per cent for retail investors, with average returns from issue price rising to 66 per cent as of July 31, 2026. Around 86 companies, or 21 per cent of the total, were trading at more than double their issue price, while 50 companies gained 50-100 per cent and 55 companies rose 25-50 per cent above their offer price. Agencies