Input Tax Credit gets blocked for CSR activities

The eligibility of input tax credit with respect to the expenses incurred by the company on account of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is a much debated issue. The department is taking a view that such credit is not eligible as it is not in the course or furtherance of business whereas, companies are taking the credit on the ground that it is obligatory on their part to do the CSR activity and, therefore, is eligible credit. An amendment has been proposed under Finance Bill, 2023 under sub section (5) of Section 17 which provides for the blocked ITC. Clause 130 of the Finance Bill 2023, provides for the insertion of new clause (fa) which reads as follows:

SECTION 17. Apportionment of credit and blocked credits. - (5) Notwithstanding anything contained in sub-section (1) of section 16 and sub-section (1) of section 18, input tax credit shall not be available in respect of the following, namely:-

“(fa) goods or services or both received by a taxable person, which are used or intended to be used for activities relating to his obligations under corporate social responsibility referred to in section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013.”

In view of the above proposal, it can be seen that government is not willing to grant any input tax credit in respect of expenses incurred by the company on account of CSR activity. It is also to be noted that subsection (5) of section 17 is non-obstante clause. Therefore, company cannot take a stand and argue in the court of law that since it is obligatory on their part as per the Companies Act, 2013 to do the CSR activity it is in the course of their business.

There are number of decisions under the direct taxes holding that corporate social responsibility is nothing but which creates the brand value and goodwill of the company which in the long run gives profits to the company which is its ultimate objective.

Further, companies are also relying on the decision of the Mumbai Tribunal in the case of Essel Propack Ltd. where in it was held that CSR as eligible CENVAT credit under the erstwhile regime of service tax. Accordingly, under GST companies are eligible to avail such ITC. However, all such arguments will not be applicable after this proposal comes into effect from the date to be notified. I am of the view that till the time this amendment comes into effect, company is eligible for such ITC for the expenses incurred in relation to CSR activity more so since this proposal is not retrospective. The insertion of new sub clause (fa) will be an added ground as till such date it was not considered as blocked ITC and there was no intent to disallow such ITC. Further, this insertion will open the gates of further litigation we well.

The writer is Executive Director and National Head of Indirect Taxes, AQUILAW