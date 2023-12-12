Indian goods worth $3.7 bn entering Oman to get boost by free trade agreement: Report

New Delhi: Indian goods worth $3.7 billion such as gasoline, iron and steel, electronics, and machinery will get a significant boost in Oman, once both sides reach a comprehensive free trade agreement, a report said on Tuesday.

According to the - India-OMAN CEPA: Gateway to Middle Eastern Markets and Beyond - report, prepared by think tank Global trade Reproach Initiative (GTRI), these goods at present face a 5 per cent import duty in Oman.

India and Oman are negotiating a comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA), under which the two countries could significantly reduce or eliminate customs duties on the maximum number of goods traded between them.

Export sectors which could get a boost in Oman include motor gasoline (exports worth $1.7 billion), iron and steel products (exports worth $235 million), electronics ($135 million), machinery ($125 million), textiles ($110 million), plastics ($64 million), boneless meat ($50 million), essential oils ($47 million), and motor cars ($28 million), will benefit from duty elimination, it said.

However, it added that about 16.5 per cent of Indian exports to Oman, worth $800 million and goods that already have duty-free access, will not see additional benefits from the agreement.

These items include wheat ($45 million), basmati rice ($125 million), fruits, vegetables ($76 million), medicines ($76 million), fish ($13.7 million), tea, coffee ($17.7 million).

“The duty elimination will aid most Indian exports, but significant growth in the Omani market, a small, middle-income economy with a $25,000 per capita income, will also depend on product quality improvements,” GTRI Co-Founder Ajay Srivastava said. He said that India can hope to radically increase its exports post the free trade agreement, as currently over 80 per cent of its goods enter Oman at average 5 per cent import duties, and there are not many trade barriers.

Oman’s import duty ranges from 0 to 100 per cent along with the existence of specific duties. 100 per cent duty is applicable on specific meats, wines and tobacco products.

India’s merchandise imports from Oman were $7.9 billion in 2022-23. Key imports are petroleum products ($4.6 billion) and urea ($1.2 billion). These account for 73 per cent of imports. Other key products are propylene and ethylene polymers ($383 million), pet coke ($265 million), gypsum ($115 million), chemicals ($417 million), iron and steel ($62 million), and unwrought aluminium ($95 million).

“These products will gain from FTA-led tariff elimination by India. Most are raw materials and input to industries and India has opened most such imports from other FTA partner countries,” the report said.

Reduction in import duties under the CEPA will allow Indian products to enter the Omani market at competitive prices. India’ diverse range of products, from pharmaceuticals and textiles to technology and agriculture, will gain a significant advantage, enhancing India’s export potential.

Similarly, Oman’s products, particularly in sectors like oil and gas, petrochemicals, and certain types of manufactured goods, will find a more receptive market in India. Reduced import duties mean these products can be offered at more competitive prices, potentially increasing Omani exports.

On the services side, it said, in 2022, India’s service exports to Oman were worth about $2.8 billion, while its imports were $0.2 billion.