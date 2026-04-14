ICICI Prudential AMC profit up 10% to Rs 763 cr in March qtr

New Delhi: ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company on Monday reported a 10.4 per cent rise in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 763.4 crore during the March quarter, aided by higher income.

The company had posted a PAT of Rs 691.7 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Revenue from operations during the quarter rose 19.5 per cent to Rs 1,517.1 crore compared with Rs 1,269.1 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 12.40 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholders’ approval at the ensuing annual general meeting.

For the full financial year ended March 2026, the asset manager reported a 24.4 per cent increase in PAT to Rs 3,298.6 crore from Rs 2,650.6 crore in FY25.

Revenue from operations for FY26 rose to Rs 5,764.6 crore compared with Rs 4,682.8 crore in the previous fiscal year.

This marks the company’s second set of quarterly results since its stellar stock market debut in December 2025. Shares of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company settled 1.14 per cent lower at Rs 3,351.6 apiece on the BSE.