Hydrogen to play critical role in India’s energy transition, says ISA DG

New Delhi: Rising hydrogen demand in the transportation industry will play a critical role in India’s energy transition, International Solar Alliance (ISA) Director General Ajay Mathur has said.

“Hydrogen demand is on the rise in the transportation industry, with China leading the way in hydrogen-driven vehicles. Hydrogen’s non-toxicity and ability to adapt to existing petrol or diesel infrastructure make it an essential component in the energy transition,” the DG said at India Energy Storage Week (IESW) 2023 in the national capital.

The absence of hydrogen refuelling infrastructure remains a major hurdle, he said, adding that the current infrastructure for moving petrol or diesel could be used for selling hydrogen.

Abhay Bakre, Director General of the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), said the change for the amendment to the Energy Conservation Act has empowered the government to launch the carbon trading scheme, which is an important element for promoting green hydrogen in the country.