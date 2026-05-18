Hybrid mutual funds attract Rs 1.55 lakh crore in FY26 on diversified investment appeal

New Delhi: Hybrid mutual fund schemes attracted inflows of Rs 1.55 lakh crore in 2025-26, a 29 per cent increase over the preceding fiscal year, as investors increasingly turned to diversified investment strategies amid volatile market conditions.

The category witnessed strong traction despite heightened geopolitical tensions, including the conflict in West Asia, as investors sought balanced investment solutions that could cushion market volatility.

“Hybrid funds saw strong traction in FY26 as investors looked for balanced investment solutions during volatile times. Multi asset allocation funds, in particular, gained popularity due to their ability to deliver relatively stable performance across market cycles,” Radhika Gupta, MD and CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, said.

According to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), the number of hybrid fund folios rose to 1.9 crore in March 2026 from 1.56 crore a year earlier, adding 34 lakh investor accounts.

Assets under management (AUM) of hybrid schemes increased to Rs 10.35 lakh crore in March 2026 from Rs 8.83 lakh crore in March 2025, registering a growth of 17 per cent.

“The growth in AUM reflects rising investor preference for diversified portfolios and asset allocation-led investing. Hybrid funds have increasingly become a core allocation for investors seeking participation in equities with relatively moderated risk,” Gupta said.

Equity markets remained volatile during FY26 due to global uncertainties, including tariff concerns under US President Donald Trump, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and rising geopolitical tensions in West Asia. During the same period, gold outperformed equities in the short-term, benefiting hybrid categories that maintained exposure to the precious metal.

“As a result, many hybrid funds were able to deliver relatively stable and higher near-term risk-adjusted performance compared to pure equity funds, which created recent bias in investors across this category,” Feroze Azeez, Joint CEO of Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd, said.

Additionally, investors increasingly preferred diversified and asset-allocation-based strategies to navigate uncertain market conditions, which further supported strong inflows into hybrid mutual funds during FY26, he added.

Rajesh Singla, CEO and Fund Manager at Alpha AMC, said hybrid funds gained traction as they offered downside protection through debt investments.

“The jump from Rs 1.2 lakh crore in FY25 to Rs 1.55 lakh crore in FY26 was not an accident, it was investors doing exactly what they should do when the world gets complicated,” he said.

“When geopolitical uncertainty drives oil above $100 and equity markets start swinging 2-3 per cent in a single session, pure equity funds feel uncomfortable. Hybrid funds offer something that pure equity cannot — a built-in cushion,” Singla added.

He noted that multi-asset allocation funds were a key driver of growth, while arbitrage funds also attracted significant flows due to their low-risk and tax-efficient nature.

“Between April 2025 and April 2026, the AUM of the broader hybrid category grew about 21 per cent, while multi-asset funds within the category witnessed growth of over 65 per cent,” Varun Gupta, CEO of Groww Mutual Fund, said.

“This trend suggests that investors are increasingly looking at diversification within the market, rather than avoiding the market altogether, as a way to navigate uncertain periods,” he added.

During FY26, 17 hybrid fund new fund offers (NFOs) were launched compared with 12 in the previous fiscal year.

However, cumulative inflows through these NFOs moderated to around Rs 4,106 crore from nearly Rs 4,792 crore in FY25. PTI