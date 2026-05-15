Hindustan Zinc, V-Spark DeepTech host AI showcase, target `2K cr value

Udaipur: Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) on Thursday said it is targeting Rs 2,000 crore in value creation through AI-led industrial transformation in partnership with V-Spark DeepTech Ventures. The announcement was made at ‘Zinnovation 2026’, an AI showcase focused on accelerating digital transformation across mining, smelting and manufacturing operations.

The identified value pool is expected to come from productivity gains, cost optimisation, improved asset reliability, energy efficiency, safety enhancement, better recoveries & faster decision-making across HZL’s operations.

V-Spark plans to extend these AI-driven industrial solutions to the wider manufacturing sector.

During the event, HZL inked an MoU with XCMG, Sandvik, STL Digital and AVEVA. V-Spark also entered into agreements with startups, including Infinite Uptime, Symboticware AI, Kernely & Flutura, to evaluate and pilot industrial AI solutions for manufacturing applications.

Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Chairperson, Hindustan Zinc said the company is embedding technology at the core of its operations to create a globally benchmarked metals enterprise under its HZL 2.0 vision.

Akarsh Hebbar, Chairman, V-Spark DeepTech Ventures & President, Vedanta Group said AI and collaborative innovation ecosystems would define the next phase of industrial leadership, adding that the platform aims to connect startups, technology providers and operating businesses to solve industrial challenges at scale.

HZL also showcased its digital mining and smelting capabilities, including tele-remote operations, a winder simulator and virtual demonstrations of its operations.