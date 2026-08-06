Govt cracks down on 'dark patterns'; Zepto, BookMyShow, IndiGo among 9 platforms penalised

New Delhi: Ever noticed your online shopping bill increasing at the final payment stage? A product that initially seemed affordable suddenly costs more after handling charges, memberships, donations or add-on services are included. While these additions may appear insignificant individually, they can collectively result in consumers paying much more than expected.

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has taken action against nine digital platforms for employing so-called "dark patterns" — deceptive design practices that can influence users into making purchases or choices they did not consciously intend. Informing the Rajya Sabha about the enforcement drive, the government said companies including Zepto, BookMyShow, IndiGo and Physics Wallah were among those penalised.

What Prompted the Action?

In the case of quick-commerce platform Zepto, the CCPA found that customers were shown one price initially, only to see the final amount rise because of handling charges and automatically added membership fees. The regulator categorised the additional charges as *drip pricing*, where the complete cost is not disclosed upfront, while the automatic membership was treated as *basket sneaking*. Zepto was fined Rs 7 lakh and has since withdrawn the practices identified by the regulator.

BookMyShow also came under scrutiny after the CCPA found that a Rs 1 contribution to its BookASmile charity initiative was pre-selected during the ticket-booking process. Although the amount was nominal, the regulator said consumers should not have to manually opt out of an automatically added payment. This too was classified as basket sneaking.

IndiGo faced action over what is known as *confirm shaming*. The airline's app previously displayed the opt-out message, "No I will take risk", when customers declined an add-on. Following regulatory intervention, the wording was changed to the more neutral, "No, I will not add to the trip." The CCPA maintained that users should not be made to feel guilty or pressured into purchasing additional services.

Education platform Physics Wallah was fined Rs 5 lakh after the regulator found that a Rs 10 donation to its PW Foundation was automatically selected during transactions. The CCPA also objected to emotionally persuasive messaging encouraging users to retain the donation and flagged instances where personal information was sought before users could access free courses. According to the government, the company has paid the penalty and discontinued the identified practices.

Nine Companies Penalised

The enforcement drive also covered FirstCry, PharmEasy, McAfee, SpiceJet and coaching platform Anuj Jindal. These companies were fined between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 3 lakh for practices such as hidden charges, forced subscriptions, misleading countdown timers and manipulative subscription renewal prompts.

Overall, the government informed Parliament that the CCPA has recovered nearly Rs 20 lakh in penalties from companies found violating India's dark-pattern regulations since enforcement began.

India's Guidelines for Prevention and Regulation of Dark Patterns, 2023 recognise 13 deceptive interface practices, including drip pricing, basket sneaking, false urgency, subscription traps, confirm shaming and trick questions, with the aim of making online transactions more transparent and consumer-friendly.